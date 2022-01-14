Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Grows Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,865 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $31,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,633,958.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on HELE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $228.10 on Friday. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $201.02 and a fifty-two week high of $265.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.23 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

Read More: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.