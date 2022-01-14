Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $43.81 Million Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,280 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.21% of STERIS worth $43,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of STERIS by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

In related news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $4,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $7,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $12,354,292. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STE opened at $234.85 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $170.36 and a 1 year high of $248.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.88 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.05.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.43%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.