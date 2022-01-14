Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Increases Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 795,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,941 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.61% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $41,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2,444.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,379,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 258.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,644,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,094 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 57.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,037,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,366 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 100.2% during the second quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,193,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,330,000 after acquiring an additional 597,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 435.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 619,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,268,000 after purchasing an additional 503,903 shares during the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FR shares. Mizuho cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.44.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $62.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.58. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $66.74.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.95 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 51.46%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.06%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

