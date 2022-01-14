Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 572,296 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 67.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,627 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 572,296 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $47,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney stock opened at $155.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $282.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.61, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.05. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $142.04 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.07.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.