Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Trims Stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,167,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415,798 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Open Lending worth $42,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 13,362,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,778,000 after buying an additional 1,472,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Open Lending by 12.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,212 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 246.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,659,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737,570 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 464.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,187,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 12.2% during the second quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 2,120,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,385,000 after purchasing an additional 231,236 shares during the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Open Lending stock opened at $20.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.71, a current ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Open Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 0.33.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Open Lending had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The business had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

In other Open Lending news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $1,010,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 5,250 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $184,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,250 shares of company stock worth $3,103,313. Corporate insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

