Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CTS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CTS by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,599,000 after purchasing an additional 94,428 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CTS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,624,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CTS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,502,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of CTS by 326.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 55,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 42,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CTS by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,053,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,179,000 after acquiring an additional 41,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Get CTS alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen downgraded shares of CTS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. dropped their target price on shares of CTS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CTS from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In related news, CFO Ashish Agrawal sold 20,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $774,354.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $1,141,018. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CTS opened at $35.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.96. CTS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.72 and a fifty-two week high of $39.49.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $122.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. CTS had a negative net margin of 7.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.41%.

CTS Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS).

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.