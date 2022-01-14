Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) by 183.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 40,264 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Sharps Compliance worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMED. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sharps Compliance by 244.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 428,350 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 54,656 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Sharps Compliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,734,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 122,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 2,164.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 229,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 219,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMED opened at $6.76 on Friday. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average of $8.44. The company has a market cap of $129.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of -0.29.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $13.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barrington Research reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Sharps Compliance Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

