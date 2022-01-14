Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $531,000 in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCDX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.68 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

OCDX opened at $19.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion and a PE ratio of -38.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.08. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a positive return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $522.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

