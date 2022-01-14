Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 163.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $74,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $56.77 on Friday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $84.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.10, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.88 and a 200 day moving average of $54.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRCY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.30.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

