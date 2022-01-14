Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Atlanticus as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 6.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,925 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 351.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 48,656 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the third quarter valued at $773,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the second quarter valued at $230,000. 16.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlanticus stock opened at $69.89 on Friday. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $91.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.47.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The credit services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $1.10. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 95.81% and a net margin of 22.98%. The firm had revenue of $203.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlanticus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Atlanticus from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Monday, November 29th.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Rosencrants sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $425,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas G. Rosencrants sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $304,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,698,594. 49.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

