Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,025 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invitae by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 83,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Invitae by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Invitae by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 235,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Invitae by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 64,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 19,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitae by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $103,120.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $649,585.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NVTA opened at $11.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.74. Invitae Co. has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $60.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.01.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). Invitae had a negative net margin of 155.87% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The firm had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

Invitae Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

