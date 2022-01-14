Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 6,139,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,218,000 after buying an additional 1,336,989 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 9.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,008,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,298,000 after purchasing an additional 508,853 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 23.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,816,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,411,000 after purchasing an additional 924,886 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 101.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,750,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 1,001.9% in the second quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 2,534,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $16.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.56 and its 200-day moving average is $37.01. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $113.76. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.66 and a beta of 1.78.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $667,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 37,383 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.74 per share, with a total value of $663,174.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,744,286 shares of company stock worth $38,943,519 and have sold 153,444 shares worth $4,938,060. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SFIX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp lowered shares of Stitch Fix from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.05.

Stitch Fix Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

