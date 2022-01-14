Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 28,230 Shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 28,230 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of CarParts.com worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTS. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of CarParts.com by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 13,787 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of CarParts.com by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CarParts.com by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 54,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of CarParts.com by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRTS stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CarParts.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $23.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average of $15.36. The stock has a market cap of $546.42 million, a P/E ratio of -57.77 and a beta of 2.55.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $141.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.77 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRTS. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on CarParts.com from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

CarParts.com Profile

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

