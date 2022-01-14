Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 432 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,821 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 429 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Amedisys news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMED opened at $146.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.70. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.62 and a 12-month high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $553.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.55 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMED shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.63.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

