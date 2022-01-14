Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 781 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARWR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 104,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. 63.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $57.58 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.80.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.85% and a negative return on equity of 32.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $2,468,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total value of $993,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,875 shares of company stock valued at $15,714,104 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARWR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.29.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

