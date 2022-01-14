Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,355 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 64.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $129.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.37. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $119.20 and a 1-year high of $179.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.17.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.07. The company had revenue of $924.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.13.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

