Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meritor were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,283 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Meritor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meritor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other news, CEO Chris Villavarayan sold 29,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $739,015.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Paul Bialy sold 2,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $67,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 157,710 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,359 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Meritor stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.91 and its 200 day moving average is $24.48. Meritor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $33.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. Meritor had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

