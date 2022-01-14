Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $4.68 Per Share, Truist Securities Forecasts

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Truist Securities reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Securities analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $4.68 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.72. Truist Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $284.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q1 2024 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.55 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised Lowe’s Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.71.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $250.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $249.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $150.84 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The firm has a market cap of $168.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

