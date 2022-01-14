LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LTC. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in LTC Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its stake in LTC Properties by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $36.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.72. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 10.04 and a quick ratio of 10.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.97.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.29). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 37.16%. The business had revenue of $37.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 148.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

