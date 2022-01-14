Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) and Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Financial Comparison

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) and Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.6% of Surmodics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Surmodics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Lucid Diagnostics and Surmodics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucid Diagnostics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Surmodics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Lucid Diagnostics currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 275.59%. Surmodics has a consensus price target of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.21%. Given Lucid Diagnostics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lucid Diagnostics is more favorable than Surmodics.

Profitability

This table compares Lucid Diagnostics and Surmodics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucid Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A Surmodics 4.03% 3.76% 2.94%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lucid Diagnostics and Surmodics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucid Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Surmodics $105.14 million 6.11 $4.24 million $0.30 153.31

Surmodics has higher revenue and earnings than Lucid Diagnostics.

Summary

Surmodics beats Lucid Diagnostics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lucid Diagnostics Company Profile

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

Surmodics Company Profile

SurModics, Inc. engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements. The firm operates through the following segments: Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices, surface modification coating technologies, as well as drug-delivery coating technologies. The In Vitro Diagnostics segment consists of component products and technologies for diagnostic test kits and biomedical research applications. The company was founded in June 1979 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

