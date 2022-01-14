Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Cut to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has C$10.50 price target on the mining company’s stock, down from their prior price target of C$11.50.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a C$11.50 price objective (down from C$12.20) on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday. lowered shares of Lundin Mining to a hold rating and set a C$10.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$12.29.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at C$10.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$10.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.40. The firm has a market cap of C$7.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$8.56 and a 1 year high of C$16.07.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The mining company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$952.44 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 11.4999999 EPS for the current year.

In other Lundin Mining news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.89 per share, with a total value of C$2,965,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 95,422,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$943,329,707.89. Also, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total transaction of C$543,184.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,069,594.51.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

