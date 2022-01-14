Lynx Global Digital Finance (OTCMKTS:CNONF) Shares Down 5.8%

Shares of Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) were down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.26.

About Lynx Global Digital Finance (OTCMKTS:CNONF)

Lynx Global Digital Finance Corporation provides financial technology, solutions, and services for merchants, financial institutions, and other B2B industry partners by integrating to the Lynx digital payment platform. Its payment solutions are powered by a suite of payment technologies and services.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Lynx Global Digital Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynx Global Digital Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.