Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 8,818 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 83.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,818 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Raymond James by 56.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Raymond James by 53.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Raymond James during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in Raymond James by 50.0% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in Raymond James by 51.5% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 25,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

In related news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 3,400 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $340,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,527,671.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,968,320 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $108.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.50. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $62.94 and a 12 month high of $110.36.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.50%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.