Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EVRG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its position in shares of Evergy by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In other news, Director C John Wilder purchased 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.64 per share, for a total transaction of $458,261.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have acquired a total of 132,320 shares of company stock valued at $8,686,196 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EVRG opened at $66.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.95%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

