Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,049,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,588,251,000 after acquiring an additional 119,709 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,749,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,358,380,000 after buying an additional 26,433 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,308,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $946,237,000 after buying an additional 142,647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,294,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,277,000 after buying an additional 76,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,059,000 after purchasing an additional 54,774 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

ROK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $296.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.76.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $434,359.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 414 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.57, for a total value of $141,409.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $8,842,299. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROK opened at $330.01 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $237.13 and a one year high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $341.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.44.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.65%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.