Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 41.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,697 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after buying an additional 22,751 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 33.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 13.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,027,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 62.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 31.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,831 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $66.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.09. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $48.94 and a 1 year high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. Western Digital’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WDC. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Western Digital from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $91.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Western Digital from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.73.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.