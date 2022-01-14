Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. provides entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA and The Chicago Theatre. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Cathédrale. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE:MSGE opened at $71.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $60.26 and a 1-year high of $121.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.52.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.31. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 88.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $294.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,836.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

