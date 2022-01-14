Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Receives $92.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Magna International from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Magna International from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th.

MGA opened at $88.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.35. Magna International has a 1-year low of $69.28 and a 1-year high of $104.28.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Magna International will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Magna International by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Magna International by 286.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Magna International by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Magna International by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 59.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magna International

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

