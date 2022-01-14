Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Main Street Capital Corporation is a specialty investment company providing customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides one stop financing alternatives to its portfolio companies. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their price target on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of MAIN opened at $44.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.86. Main Street Capital has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.78 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 117.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 647,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,612,000 after acquiring an additional 77,245 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,112,000 after acquiring an additional 106,040 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,613,000 after acquiring an additional 109,719 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 217,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 202,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,327,000 after acquiring an additional 17,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

