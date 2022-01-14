Man Group (LON:EMG) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Man Group (LON:EMG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

EMG has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Man Group from GBX 255 ($3.46) to GBX 253 ($3.43) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Man Group from GBX 210 ($2.85) to GBX 235 ($3.19) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 213.36 ($2.90).

Shares of Man Group stock opened at GBX 214.40 ($2.91) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 223.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 213.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.99 billion and a PE ratio of 13.06. Man Group has a 1 year low of GBX 140.90 ($1.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 242.50 ($3.29). The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

