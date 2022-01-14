ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Stock Holdings Lessened by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of ManpowerGroup worth $7,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 21,218.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MAN shares. Barclays cut shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.13.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $106.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.97 and a 12 month high of $125.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 2.04.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is presently 40.45%.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $113,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Recommended Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.