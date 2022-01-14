Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.50 Million

Analysts expect Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) to report $60.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $59.60 million. Marathon Digital reported sales of $2.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,191.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full year sales of $150.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $149.80 million to $151.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $810.40 million, with estimates ranging from $661.50 million to $959.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marathon Digital.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $51.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.05 million.

MARA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $92.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

Shares of MARA traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.59. 9,674,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,244,433. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.63 and its 200 day moving average is $39.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.94 and a beta of 4.59. Marathon Digital has a 1-year low of $15.72 and a 1-year high of $83.45.

In other news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $3,084,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 322.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,687,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105,351 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 1,782.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,488,000 after buying an additional 2,127,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,015,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,879 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 596.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,151,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,108,000 after purchasing an additional 985,740 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,609,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,489,000 after purchasing an additional 869,479 shares during the period. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

