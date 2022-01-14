Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its position in Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 20.4% in the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,374,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,399,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.90, for a total transaction of $42,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $2,814,342.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 693,940 shares of company stock valued at $230,432,836. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $330.07. 450,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,257,312. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $333.64 and a 200 day moving average of $345.46. The stock has a market cap of $918.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

