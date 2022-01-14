Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Sysco by 0.6% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.7% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Sysco by 1.2% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sysco by 1.9% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

NYSE:SYY traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,938. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.91 and a 200-day moving average of $76.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Further Reading: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.