Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $4.60 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC stock traded up $2.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.56. 1,267,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,523,203. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $29.68 and a 1 year high of $57.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.10. The stock has a market cap of $240.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.24.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

