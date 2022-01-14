Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Short Interest Up 5,627.8% in December

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,100 shares, an increase of 5,627.8% from the December 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Separately, Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Marfrig Global Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of MRRTY opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.13. Marfrig Global Foods has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $5.06.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2001 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th.

Marfrig Global Foods Company Profile

Marfrig Global Foods SA engages in the production, processing, and trade of meat products and food made from animal proteins. It operates through the following reportable business segments: Beef and Keystone. The Beef segment engages in marketing, promotion, and export of beef. The Keystone segment is a supplier of processed food made from animal protein to global restaurant chains, with operations concentrated in the United States and Asia.

