Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) dropped 4.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $4.93. Approximately 2,585 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 533,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MKFG. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Markforged in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Markforged in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Markforged from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.55.

Get Markforged alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.07.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $24.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.66 million. Research analysts anticipate that Markforged Holding Corporation will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shai Terem sold 15,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $113,695.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 19,329 shares of company stock valued at $139,070 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Markforged during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Markforged in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Markforged in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Markforged in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. 28.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Markforged (NYSE:MKFG)

oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.