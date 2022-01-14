Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 on February 15th

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.535 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies has increased its dividend by 26.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 28.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies to earn $6.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.8%.

MMC opened at $163.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $106.95 and a fifty-two week high of $175.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total value of $9,775,488.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marc D. Oken bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $167.46 per share, for a total transaction of $837,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

