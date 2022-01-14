Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Price Target Raised to C$17.50 at Scotiabank

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MRETF. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

OTCMKTS MRETF remained flat at $$9.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average of $9.28. Martinrea International has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23.

Martinrea International, Inc is a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems.. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

