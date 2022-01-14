Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Up 4.2%

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) shot up 4.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $81.99 and last traded at $81.94. 571,407 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 9,294,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.65.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRVL. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.46.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.30. The firm has a market cap of $68.89 billion, a PE ratio of -148.39, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.28%.

In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $16,327,379.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $1,637,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 599,573 shares of company stock worth $46,543,921 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,861,119,000 after buying an additional 16,279,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,238,317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,017,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520,258 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,764,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,049,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904,203 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

