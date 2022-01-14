Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,581,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,260 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.91% of Entegris worth $325,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the second quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Entegris during the third quarter valued at $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 78.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.55.

In other news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.27, for a total transaction of $193,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total value of $274,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,298,258. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ENTG opened at $131.82 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.50 and a 1-year high of $158.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.76 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The firm had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

