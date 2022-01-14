Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,565,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 955,750 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 5.31% of SLM worth $273,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the second quarter worth about $84,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in SLM during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in SLM during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $20.74 on Friday. SLM Co. has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average of $18.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.29.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. SLM had a net margin of 56.48% and a return on equity of 60.87%. The company had revenue of $357.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 12.36%.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 20th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLM. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens raised their target price on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

SLM Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

