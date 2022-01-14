Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $465.68 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,043,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 79,923 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $465,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 124.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total transaction of $951,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,159,185. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROP stock opened at $455.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.24, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.23 and a 52-week high of $505.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $477.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $476.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

