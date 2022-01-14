Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 18,453 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,866,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,453 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $355,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,871,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 556,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,048,000 after purchasing an additional 279,272 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,971,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,120,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,422,000 after buying an additional 228,205 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 92.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 412,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,064,000 after purchasing an additional 197,922 shares during the period. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.09.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $264,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,939,470 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $120.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.00 and a twelve month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

