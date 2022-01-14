Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 4,557 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,403,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,557 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $259,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTRS. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,059,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 3,941.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 455,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,637,000 after buying an additional 443,988 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,227,766,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,186,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,637,249,000 after buying an additional 363,977 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 153.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 586,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,867,000 after purchasing an additional 355,700 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total value of $236,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 4,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total transaction of $500,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,420 shares of company stock worth $9,142,378 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NTRS shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.23.

Shares of NTRS opened at $133.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.41. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $88.20 and a 12 month high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.16%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

