Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 7,165 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 800,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,165 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.05% of Bio-Techne worth $387,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TECH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 651.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Bio-Techne by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TECH. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.00.

In other news, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total value of $13,688,136.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total value of $252,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $14,288,528 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $397.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $476.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $484.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.15. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $311.03 and a one year high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $257.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.56%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

