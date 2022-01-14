Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 10,980 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 82,656 shares.The stock last traded at $36.73 and had previously closed at $35.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 461.18 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.44.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $438.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.10 million. Matthews International had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 16.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Matthews International Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,100.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MATW. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Matthews International during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Matthews International by 18.3% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Matthews International by 33.6% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International in the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Matthews International by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW)

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

