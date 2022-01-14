Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 10,980 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 82,656 shares.The stock last traded at $36.73 and had previously closed at $35.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Get Matthews International alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 461.18 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $438.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.10 million. Matthews International had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 0.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Matthews International Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,100.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATW. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Matthews International during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,749,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 318,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,470,000 after buying an additional 8,948 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Matthews International by 48.3% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 49,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matthews International by 219.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,041,000 after acquiring an additional 159,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Matthews International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 81,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MATW)

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.