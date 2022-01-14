Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW) Insider Sells £121,352.60 in Stock

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW) insider Ian Thomas Mattioli sold 14,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 851 ($11.55), for a total value of £121,352.60 ($164,724.58).

Shares of MTW opened at GBX 820 ($11.13) on Friday. Mattioli Woods plc has a 1 year low of GBX 673.55 ($9.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 908 ($12.33). The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 853.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 797.02. The stock has a market cap of £415.54 million and a PE ratio of 162.00.

Get Mattioli Woods alerts:

Several research firms have commented on MTW. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Mattioli Woods in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 970 ($13.17) price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,014 ($13.76) target price on shares of Mattioli Woods in a report on Thursday, January 6th. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,014 ($13.76) target price on shares of Mattioli Woods in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Mattioli Woods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattioli Woods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.