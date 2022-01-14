Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 39,608 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,090,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,608 shares during the period. AON accounts for approximately 8.3% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 2.76% of AON worth $1,740,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AON. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 4.7% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in AON by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of AON by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of AON by 5.5% during the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Byron Spruell acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.56.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded down $7.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $273.19. 38,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,620. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $294.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.44. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $202.32 and a 52 week high of $326.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company has a market cap of $60.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.99 and a beta of 0.89.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.78%.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

